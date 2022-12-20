BetMGM to receive Category 3 sports betting license from Mass. Gaming Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Monday night that they have voted in favor of granting BetMGM a Category 3 sports wagering operator license.

The commission met with BetMGM officials Monday to review the application.

According to Thomas Mills of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, commissioners unanimously voted to “find BetMGM preliminarily suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports wagering operator license.”

BetMGM must comply to the commissions conditions, including timely updates “regarding any developments to two confidential investigations first reported to the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau on December 16, 2022.”

BetMGM will also have to present the gaming commission with a vendor diversity list.

The Category 3 license will be tethered to MGM Springfield’s Category 1 gaming license, which was also approved Monday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a goal to launch sports betting in the Bay State for late January 2023. Online and mobile sports wagering is set to rule out in March 2023.

BetMGM may now request a temporary license in order to conduct sport betting while the gaming commission conducts a full suitability review. Granting a temporary license would mean that BetMGM would have to obtain an operation certificate and meet additional conditions from the gaming commission before wagers can be accepted.

More information regarding the rollout of sports wagering in the Bay State is set to become available in the coming weeks.

