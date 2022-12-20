Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

Westfield car fire 122022
Westfield car fire 122022(Cole Torres)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself.

Officials said that the car was being towed when it caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

