Agawam crews respond to early morning house fire on Liquori Drive

Crews respond to house fire on Liquori Dr.
By Libby James and Matt Price
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday morning, crews responded to an early morning house fire on 30 Liquori Drive.

Officials confirm one individual was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

