Agawam crews respond to early morning house fire on Liquori Drive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday morning, crews responded to an early morning house fire on 30 Liquori Drive.

Officials confirm one individual was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

