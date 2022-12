GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield.

The city said that the break, which is in the area of 29 Franklin Street, is impacting water service from Main Street to Park Street.

People are being asked to avoid the area while repair work continues.

