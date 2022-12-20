Getting Answers: children’s pain medicine shortage leading to empty store shelves

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a shortage in children’s pain medicine as a slew of respiratory viruses continue to surge.

If you’re looking for children’s pain medication at your local pharmacy, you may have noticed many shelves looking a little empty over the past few weeks.

“With the holidays coming up, stores having shorter hours, people want to make sure they have what they need before the long weekend,” said Alex Wu, pharmacy manager and co-owner of Springfield Pharmacy.

The situation comes as illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV continue to surge at high levels. Wu told Western Mass News how they are being impacted by this latest challenge.

“It’s a tough situation because both the supply of things like ibuprofen, Tylenol, which helps kids fight off fevers, as well as aches and pains, has been in short supply and the demand is very high,” Wu explained.

Meanwhile, health officials at the White House have spoken out about the topic. The COVID-19 response coordinator said that “supply is actually going up, the challenge is demand.”

On Monday, nationwide pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens announced they are limiting purchases of children’s pain relief products. CVS said in a statement, in part:

“To ensure equitable access for all our customers...there is currently a two-product limit...at all CVS pharmacy locations and cvs.com.” Walgreens said they are limiting online purchases to six over-the-counter fever reducers, but Wu said he is not putting limits on products sold at his pharmacy, despite the high demand.

“The strategies that I’ve employed is I’ve been reaching out to secondary vendors to see if they have it in stock. If they do, I’ll put a medium, large order in to get it in,” Wu noted.

Wu told us that antibiotics like amoxicillin have also been difficult to acquire and he is reminding people to keep up with good health hygiene heading into the holidays as respiratory viruses continue to spread.

