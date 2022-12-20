Getting Answers: criminal referrals against former President Trump

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the January 6 Committee handed down four criminal referrals to former President Donald Trump.

The committee, which was a congressional committee put in charge of investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, released their findings from their investigation. They also handed down four criminal referrals for former President Trump. We sat down with Western New England history professor John Baik and asked what exactly a criminal referral is.

“These are just suggestions though, kind of a road map, because it is up to the Justice Department to whether they’ll take them out,” Baick said.

In other words, former President Trump has not been charged with a crime as of yet, but Baick believes the Department of Justice will, in fact, follow at least one of these referrals. The four charges include

Obstruction of a criminal proceeding, which refers to the crime of obstructing the results of the 2020 election Conspiracy to defraud the United States, which again, has to do with election results Conspiracy to make a false statement To incite, assist, aid, or provide comfort in an insurrection, which refers to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6

Baik explained that referral number three might be the easiest to prove.

“Basically, the president saying things that he knew to be false and we have on-record some of his advisors saying the president knew what he was saying was not true, but went ahead with it anyway,” Baick noted.

However, he said number four will most likely be a charge the DOJ does not pursue because it will be extremely difficult to prove.

“The president can simply say he was unaware of how serious this was, no one told me, and unlike some of the people that are being charged, even today, there is not that clear paper trail,” Baick added.

There’s still a lot of questions left up in the air and in the hands of the DOJ.

“As to what jurisdiction, as to how long this takes, as to whether there will be challenges in the supreme court at the federal and appellate level, all of this remains to be seen because we’re in uncharted waters,” Baick explained.

Whether or not the former president even gets charged for these crimes, the decision of the committee is bound to go down in history.

“These four charges are all serious. They all carry serious jail time if he’s convicted on any of them and, of course, this is unprecedented because there has never been a sitting American president, or a former president, ever charged with criminal proceedings before,” Baick said.

As for whether this decision will affect the former president from running for the 2024 election, Baick said that’s not the case. He said the only requirements to run for president is that you have to be a resident of the United States and be 35 or older. In fact, even if he’s prosecuted for these crimes, he could still run for president, even from a federal prison.

