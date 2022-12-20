Marylou Sudders, state’s health and human services secretary, announces retirement

Marylou Sudders, who oversaw the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, said this week that she...
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, said this week that she plans to retire early next year.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Samantha Galicki
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Marylou Sudders, who oversaw the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, said this week that she plans to retire early next year.

Sudders began in public service in 1978 and became the Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2015.

She announced her retirement in her monthly newsletter and said, in part, “In November, ‘my papers’ for retirement from paid public service were filed with an effective date of January 5th.”

Sudders is the longest serving Secretary of Health and Human Services.

