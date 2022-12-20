Marylou Sudders, state’s health and human services secretary, announces retirement

(WGGB/WSHM) - Marylou Sudders, who oversaw the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, said this week that she plans to retire early next year.

Sudders began in public service in 1978 and became the Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2015.

She announced her retirement in her monthly newsletter and said, in part, “In November, ‘my papers’ for retirement from paid public service were filed with an effective date of January 5th.”

Sudders is the longest serving Secretary of Health and Human Services.

