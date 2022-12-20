Messy weather in the forecast for one of the biggest travel days of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With a storm in the forecast and the holidays right around the corner, Friday might be a messy day on the roads and for those heading to the airport.

Travel experts are worried that some people may not make it to their destinations on time with crowded roads and flight cancellations in the forecast.

Although it does not sound like it will be a white Christmas, it does sound like it may be a messy start to the weekend.

“The biggest concerns for this storm are going to be the rain and the wind, especially the wind because winds could gust up to 50 mph, and when you have winds that strong, it could lead to small trees and branches coming down,” Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown said.

“We expect travel volumes to be pretty strong this year,” said Mark Schieldrop, spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “We’re close to pre-pandemic levels.”

Schieldrop said that one of the biggest concerns for Friday is that holiday travelers will jump on the roads during the evening commute.

“So, the situation on the roads, in an ideal weather situation, are going to be busy with a lot of people out there, so when we add the rain and high winds, that’s definitely going to be a concern,” he explained. “Folks need to be mindful that it’s going to take longer to get to their destinations.”

So, you may want to ask your boss to leave work a little earlier on Friday, if you are planning on driving a long way to see family. Or, as Schieldrop said, plan for a longer travel time.

If your Christmas plans are a plane ride away, you may want to prepare for some stress at the airport. With staffing shortages affecting most airlines and high winds expected to force many flight delays and cancellations, your holiday plans may need to be pushed back a day.

“And when we kind of zoom out and look at the entire country’s weather map, many places are going to have severe cold, a lot of snow, and blizzard conditions, so even if flights seem to be okay coming out of Logan, there could be a domino effect of cancellations in other parts of the country,” Schieldrop said.

Because of those expected cancellations and delays, Schieldrop suggested that those planning to fly Friday see if they can get a flight change for Wednesday or Thursday instead.

