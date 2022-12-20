Northampton bridge project aimed at increasing foot traffic

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bridge in downtown Northampton is receiving over $180,000 facelift in an attempt to increase foot traffic in the city’s downtown area.

City counselors have just approved a project to bring a new lighting fixture to the downtown bridge in an attempt to bring more foot traffic to area businesses.

The LED lighting set to be installed will light the footpath area under the bridge year-round. City officials said the lights will be able to change color to correspond with holidays or different events.

Northampton Mayor Gina Louise Sciarra’s chief of staff Alan Wolf addressed the city council during their meeting last Thursday and said that the same LED lighting fixtures have brought economic growth to major cities across the nation.

“This same company that we’re working with lit the Bunker Hill Bridge in Boston. There’s a bridge from Memphis that they’re crediting with foot traffic along their waterfront than ever before,” Wolf explained.

One business in Northampton is looking forward to the addition of lights to the bridge. Owner of the Roost, Robyn Wynn, told Western Mass News that adding lights will help businesses on the east side of the bridge feel more connected with Northampton’s greater downtown area.

“Being a business on this side of the tracks is an interesting experience…I’m super excited about the project. I think cleaning up the bridge and lighting it a little bit better will make someone feel safer to walk through it at night. To bring people to this side of town will help our evening business significantly,” Wynn said.

Sciarra said with the new additions, the public will be attracted to the otherwise overlooked part of Northampton’s downtown.

“This is another really exciting project that we believe will have a big impact and will help create a vibrant and inviting connection between the lower portion of Main Street that is now being referred to as Paradise East with the rest of Main Street,” Sciarra explained.

The Northampton City Council unanimously voted yes to the bridge lighting project. The project is set to begin construction this spring.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.