Police investigating after shots fired on Springfield St. in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Police Department is investigating after they received a call for multiple shots fired in the area of the County Corner Citgo on Springfield Street in Three Rivers Monday night.

According to Palmer Police, they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. Monday.

The Palmer Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (Detective Bureau), the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene.

Officials said that officers located evidence suggesting that multiple shots were fired. They were also able to determine that two subjects fled the area on foot.

Investigators also recovered a stolen vehicle at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792 and request to speak to the investigating detective.

