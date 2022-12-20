Portion of Piper Road closed in West Springfield following pedestrian crash

Pedestrian accident on Piper Road in West Springfield 122022
Pedestrian accident on Piper Road in West Springfield 122022(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to the area near the intersection of Piper Road and Monastery Avenue Tuesday evening after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, Piper road is closed from Hale Street to the high school.

West Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries, but was breathing when sent to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crews ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

