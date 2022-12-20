Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening.

According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident or if any injuries have been reported.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes while they clear the scene.

