Power restored in Granby after accident knocks down multiple poles on Route 202

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash on Route 202 in Granby Monday evening knocked several poles down onto the road, leaving over 1,000 people without power.

The road did not reopen until Tuesday afternoon when repair work was finished.

On Monday, a car struck a utility pole in front of the public safety complex in Granby, which then caused several poles to break and fall on Route 202. Our Western Mass News crews first arrived shortly after the crash happened, which trapped the driver in their car.

“A vehicle was traveling, we believe, westbound on East State Street, struck the pole down the street, causing 4 more to fall down afterwards,” Granby Chief of Police Kevin O’Grady told us. “Everyone’s power was shut off. Fire personnel were able to get her out of the vehicle and she was transported with minor injuries.”

Over 1,000 people were left without power following that accident, and crews worked throughout the night Monday and into Tuesday afternoon to restore it.

“The poles were replaced and power was just restored,” Chief O’Grady said. “We just got it back in the station.”

Chief O’Grady told Western Mass News that a portion of Route 202 was closed for over 12 hours. He added that the location and circumstances of the accident made it difficult for emergency crews to respond to.

“We had to get out and try to get the road blocked,” he said. “We had to make a new driveway up around the corner so we could get out.”

He also acknowledged the community-wide effort that took place.

“I’d like to thank the surrounding communities for helping us out,” Chief O’Grady said. “Obviously, we’re right in front of the public safety complex, and it took a little while getting crews and cruisers out due to the damage in front of the station. Belchertown, South Hadley were very helpful, as well as Ludlow and Westover Fire.”

