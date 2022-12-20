Powerful storm set to bring heavy rain and strong wind Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonable, sunny and brisk day wrapping up and a colder night is on the way. High pressure will allow wind to become light to calm this evening and with clear skies and dry air in place, temperatures will fall fast! Overnight lows fall into the teens across western Mass with likely frost.

Wednesday will be a quiet weather day across southern New England with light and variable to calm wind and good sunshine. Some high, thin clouds will be around and temperatures return to near normal with highs in the 30s.

Clouds increase Wednesday night, but temperatures still fall back to the teens for early Thursday. Skies turn cloudy Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Wet weather arrives Thursday evening and night, likely as rain for most with some brief snow or mixing in the NW hills. We turn windy and warm for Friday with strong to damaging wind gusts possible – A First Alert Weather Day.

A very powerful system develops this week as significant upper level energy dives through the Northwest into the southern Plains. Low pressure will move northeast into the Great Lakes region Friday with likely crippling blizzard conditions. Frigid air plummets into the deep South, meanwhile the East coast will get warm and windy ahead of a strong cold front. Once the front swings through, cold air will move in fast, possibly leading to a flash freeze.

Hazards: Minus a brief window Thursday evening to see a wintry mix, this system will bring mainly rain to western Mass. Heavy rain is likely from Thursday night through Friday evening with 1-2.5 inches expected. Heavy rainfall and snowmelt from temps climbing well into the 50s may lead to minor to moderate flooding on the CT river and others in our area (which may not happen until Saturday and Sunday). Minor street flooding may also occur.

Wind will be the biggest concern, increasing to 20-30mph Friday out of the south and east. Peak gusts to 45-55mph are possible in the early to mid afternoon, then we stay blustery Friday night into Saturday. Strong wind and heavy rainfall may lead to isolated-scattered damage and power outages.

Behind the cold front Friday evening, we may see a quick burst of snow-mostly in the hills- and a possible flash freeze as temperatures fall rapidly. It’s possible we see about a 40 degree temperature drop in 12 hours or less!

Dry, cold air lingers for Christmas weekend with good sunshine. Christmas morning lows may fall into the single digits if wind can lighten enough! Temperatures become more seasonable next week with continued dry weather.

