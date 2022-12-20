Rob Gronkowski makes surprise visit to Shriner’s patients in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Retired NFL tight end and former New England Patriots star Robert Gronkowski made a surprise visit to the children at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England in Springfield on Tuesday.

Shriner’s officials told Western Mass News that the 4-time Super Bowl champion came to brighten the holidays for the patients and their families.

Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including jerseys, footballs, and sneakers, which he happily autographed.

“We are so honored that Rob chose to visit Shriners Children’s New England this holiday season! He was extremely generous with his time and really brought a smile to our patients and staff,” said Frances Marthone, Ph.D., RN, Administrator at Shriners Children’s New England. “Many of our patients have conditions that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It can be quite challenging for the child but also the family. It’s so wonderful to be able to provide them all with an experience they will never forget!”

The children were also able to play basketball, air hockey, and soccer with the former Patriots star. He even spent time painting and tried tackling the art of origami.

