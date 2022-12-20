Salvation Army distributing Toys for Joy to children in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Salvation Army’s Toy for Joy drive ended on Tuesday

“They are glad to have the help and they are glad we are here to help,” said Salvation Army social services director Danielle Lataille.

The drive ended today after collecting donations to help bring some holiday cheer. Lataille told Western Mass News how the program offered an online registration starting back in November due to the high demand this yea.

“We have about [300], 350 families registered for today, so we have our volunteers working outside and getting everybody through the line quickly,” Lataille explained.

With around 4,000 children in the Springfield area in need of toys, the Salvation Army decided to raise the number of families available to register.

“Last year, we did 1,000 families and just kind of seeing the climate of the community and the needs of our clients, we decided to up it to 1,500 families,” Lataille noted.

Every child received two toys or games and a book. Latailee told us how they are still in need of donations to cover those costs. So far, $70,000 was donated. However, $80,000 is still needed for the rest of those purchases.

“We have purchased the toys and we are hopeful that the money that we have raised is enough to cover those purchases because that’s what the Toy for Joy campaign does. It provides us with the funds to pay for the toys we are distributing to the community,” Lataille said.

If you missed the deadline to sign-up, they are asking that you call ahead to see if there are still toys available. You can contact the Salvation Army at (413) 733-1518.

