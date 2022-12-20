Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) hosted two different drive-thru toy giveaway events Monday night.

One was at Station 8 on Eastern Avenue and the other was at the Carew Street Fire House.

Springfield firefighters handed out toys for families in need this holiday season at the drive-thru event.

Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian Ward, who said that the night was a success, which was reflected by the line of cars waiting down Carew Street.

“It feels good,” he said. “It’s good to see all the happy faces. We’re making people’s holidays better. Kids are happy. It’s just all around a positive experience.”

Lieutenant Ward said that he and his fellow firefighters hope to do the event again next year.

