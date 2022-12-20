Springfield Rhodes Scholar honored with special proclamation at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Tawreak Gamble-Eddington, a 2022 Rhodes Scholar, received a special proclamation at Springfield City Hall Monday evening.

The Rhodes Scholarship is an international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Gamble-Eddington is one of 32 Rhodes Scholars selected from a pool of 826 candidates representing 247 colleges in the United States.

He spoke with Western Mass News about what it means to him to bring positive representation to the city of Springfield.

“I think it says a lot about Springfield and what is possible for people like me – from communities like McNight, Indian Orchard, and other places I lived in Springfield – that they’re able to do things,” Gamble-Eddington said. “I never really saw, I guess, the reach of what I could do.”

Gamble-Eddington’s advice for younger kids coming up in the area is to get involved and be a part of the community any way you can.

