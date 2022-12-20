State Police K9 locates pistol-whip suspect in Chicopee junkyard after foot chase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee and State Police have arrested a man suspected of pistol-whipping a victim during a domestic incident last Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police officials, Chicopee Police began a foot chase for 27-year-old Nathan LeBlanc on Tuesday, December 20th.

Police said that officers lost sight of LeBlanc behind a residence on Kon Tiki Circle.

The chase took place the same time that the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit’s West team was training in the city. Troopers from the K9 Unit, a sergeant from the Special Operations Team, and two troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks assisted Chicopee Police in their search.

Officials said that K9 Orry, joined by his partner Trooper Ken Hanchett and Trooper John Areche, showed “trailing behavior” behind a Kon Tiki Circle residence. Officers also located fresh footprints in the snow.

Following K9 Orry, the troopers tracked LeBlanc through several yards on Kon Tiki Circle before entering a junkyard on Donohue Road through a break in the surrounding fence.

K9 Orry then alerted troopers to a red dump truck in a row of junked vehicles located in the junkyard. Officials said that Trooper Hanchett issued a K9 warning, meaning that the suspect can either surrender themselves of face apprehension by the dog.

LeBlanc chose to surrender himself without incident, announcing his presence from within the dump truck. He was then arrested and turned over to the Chicopee Police Department’s custody.

