TJO Animal Control and Adoption Center receives donation from Western Mass News

By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a pleasant surprise for one local organization Tuesday as they received a donation from us here at Western Mass News.

Our very own Janna Brown was on hand to present the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center with a check for $600.

The money came from a holiday raffle we held last week at the station.

In the coming months, you will hear much more about our new partnership with TJO as our employees have selected it as our station charity.

