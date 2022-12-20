Town by Town: Eversource holiday donation, Tapestry Health, and Nini’s cancer benefit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Easthampton.

On Tuesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined forces with Eversource to make a special holiday donation.

Mayor Sarno, along with Patricia Bernard, the Vice President of Finance and Operations for MLK Family Services, made a generous holiday donation to the Springfield Community Center.

The donation comes after the passing of community icon Ronn Johnson and, with the support from the Springfield community, they can continue to give back to the neighborhood.

Town by town took us to Longmeadow where Tapestry Health was named the recipient of Bay Path University’s Community Good Will donation.

Tapestry Health is a nonprofit organization that has grown to be an expert in critical public health issues that impact the community.

They provide services to almost 20,000 western Massachusetts residents each year, which include sexual and reproductive healthcare, food access and community nutrition, and harm reduction.

Town by town also took us to Easthampton where you can join Nini’s Italian Restaurant in the fight against cancer this holiday season.

Wednesday, from 4 to 9 p.m., Nini’s Italian Ristorante will host their 10th Annual Giovanni Daniele Dinner.

A portion of sales will go directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The event began when owner Johnny Daniele wanted to honor his father, who passed away from a form of multiple myeloma.

Over the last 10 years, the event has raised over $10,000 to help the fight against cancer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.