6 guns confiscated in Holyoke thanks to Hadley K9

By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday morning, six guns were confiscated by the Holyoke Police thanks to the help from a Hadley officer and his police K9, Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was training Wednesday morning when Holyoke Police asked for his help with a search after a car crash on Main Street.

Hadley Police said that the crash suspect fled on foot and Fitzgerald was used to follow the trail.

Holyoke Police seized two guns inside the car involved in the crash, and four more guns were found in the woods after Fitzgerald tracked the suspect near Lower Westfield Road and Route 5.

Hadley Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

