Chicopee Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from his residence.

According to Chicopee Police, Paul Agostihno was last seen when he left home Tuesday morning.

He was last spotted wearing jeans, a canvas jacket, and carrying a red and white umbrella.

Police said that Agostihno is known to walk along Memorial Drive to visit businesses during the day.

If you have seen Agostihno or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department’s dispatch at 413-592-6341.

