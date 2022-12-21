Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke.

Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly put out and there was minimal extension into the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

