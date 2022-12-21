SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As our First Alert Weather Team tracks this week’s storm, local electric companies are doing their part as well to prepare for those high winds.

High winds and rain are in the forecast for Friday, just one day before the holiday weekend. Although the storm won’t bring a winter wonderland, it could still be very messy for western Massachusetts. Eversource said Wednesday that they are preparing for those high winds to cause power outages in the area.

“We have somewhere between 400 and 500 extra resources, line crews, that will be helping us with those restoration efforts on top of a couple hundred tree crews that will be out monitoring the lines, damage assessors or any support staff, so well over a thousand crews that will be out across massachusetts responding to this storm,” said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon.

They said the biggest challenge is that this storm is widespread, so although they have plenty of crews on standby, they’ll be stretching those crews thin across the nation as other parts of the country are expected to get even worse winter storms.

“We are continuing to get more resources from out of state to come in to help us. Once the storm kind of passes through those areas, then those crews are freed up to come and help us here,” McKinnon noted.

McKinnon said they’ve canceled vacation time for essential employees and they are prepared to work through the Christmas holiday. He asked that customers do their part for the storm by putting together an emergency kit to use in the case of a power outage and if you are out on the roads traveling Friday, he asks that you keep an eye out for emergency crews..

“We ask that you really slow down, be mindful, and give them their space, so they are able to do their work and so that everyone stays safe,” McKinnon added.

