Final defendant in Hadley Walmart shooting pleads guilty

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The final defendant involved in a shooting that took place at the Hadley Walmart on August 22, 2021, has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty earlier this month.

20-year-old Juan Hernandez of New York pleaded guilty on December 12th to illegal possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

21-year-old Jeruan Matos Colon of Springfield was sentenced to two years of probation on charges of possession of heroin and cocaine.

27-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas was sentenced to serve four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty back in September to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.