Getting Answers: what is being done about the rise in pedestrian-involved crashes?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on pedestrian safety following a string of pedestrian-involved car crashes, the latest being in West Springfield where a 25-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in an accident Tuesday evening.

We spoke with one travel expert for pedestrian safety tips as many people are on edge and raising concerns about drivers speeding too often not just in local neighborhoods, but across the state.

“Cars fly up and down the road, and then eventually, a car will stop and cars behind it go out and around and, actually, have almost hit us in the crosswalk before,” Nichole Bottaro of West Springfield told us.

Another car accident in western Massachusetts has claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman and her dog. This time, it happened in West Springfield, just days before Christmas.

“Pay attention when you’re driving, be mindful of the crosswalks that people are walking on the road, and, even though there is a sidewalk, not everyone uses it,” West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said.

The woman was walking her dog in the area of Piper Road and Monastery Avenue before she was hit. Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that there has been a plan in the works to increase road safety throughout town.

“This has been an issue because Piper is heavily congested, heavily used,” he said. “We’re adding these raised crosswalks. We just did it in Amostown; it was successful. The bump outs, rapid flashers, roundabouts, just changing it so physically, it’s an inconvenience to speed and you have to pay attention when you’re driving so these things don’t happen.”

This comes following a string of fatal accidents in Chicopee where 4 pedestrians and 1 cyclist have died in the past 3 months. AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told us that there has been a dramatic rise in pedestrian-related crashes this year in Massachusetts.

“Part of the reason why we have more pedestrian crashes is because people are driving too fast for the conditions, especially in residential areas, in neighborhoods, and urban areas,” he said.

He shared safety tips for pedestrians and drivers.

“If you’re a driver, be extra careful. If you’re a pedestrian, never assume that that driver can see you,” Scheildrop said. “A lot of these crashes happen where the pedestrian is following the rules, they’re doing the right thing, and they still get struck.”

Schieldrop also wanted to remind pedestrians to wear bright reflective clothing to protect themselves and be more visible to drivers on the road, especially as it gets darker outside earlier.

