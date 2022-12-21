Hampden Co. Sheriff’s Department distributes gifts to hundreds of kids

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This holiday season is all about giving and that was on full display across western Massachusetts on Wednesday as the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department continued the tradition of giving toys to kids.

You would have thought Hampden County Sheriff’s Department cruisers were gearing up for an operation. They were. It was a holiday operation. For the fourth consecutive year, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his department delivered toys to kids across western Massachusetts to spread holiday cheer four days before Christmas.

“I’ve been inspired to always be a community partner, regardless of what time of year it is or what the project is. My job as county sheriff goes well beyond the fences and the walls of a correctional institution. I believe I have the ability with the office of sheriff to impact so many people in the community,” Cocchi said.

Dozens of toys, games, puzzles, Play Doh, and cars were taken to children who either attend the sheriff’s youth leadership academy summer camp or have a parent incarcerated. Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto called being part of this effort “humbling.”

“The sheriff has a kind of mantra where we just don’t say no. If somebody’s in need, no matter how unorthodox the need or how out of the realm, the sheriff’s department typically does. If we can help them, we help them,” Rizzuto added.

This effort would not have been possible without donations from the Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation, Springfield Together Inc., Toys for Tots, and an anonymous local business. Deputies went on different routes and stopped by each house on their list and dropping off bags and bags of toys. Even outside of Wednesday’s deliveries, Rizzuto said the sheriff is doing all it can to make sure everyone in need of presents is heard.

“There was a group in Holyoke that was giving toys to their children who come from really tough neighborhoods and they were about 50 toys short, so what we did, we scrambled and put together enough toys to give them about two each,” Rizzuto added.

As the holidays roll through, Cocchi said one of the main takeaways for everyone is he and his department will be there for all communities, especially through acts of kindness.

“We’re there. We’re going to walk every step of the way with you and Merry Christmas, happy holidays, happy Hanukkah, and just have a safe happy healthy holiday season,” Cocchi explained.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office plans to continue doing these toy deliveries for future holiday seasons to make sure no children are forgotten.

