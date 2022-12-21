Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need.

“December 21 is a national day of recognition. It is a day set aside to memorialize individuals who have lost their lives because of their homelessness, because of exposure, and so it was a fitting day today to reach out and organize our contributions in support of the homeless given the significance of today,” said Kimberley Lee with Miravista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke.

The staff at Miravista wanted to do their part to help the homeless community in western Massachusetts. This year, they collected winter items to help those impacted as the temperature drops. Lee told Western Mass News how it was important for them to help since they know how difficult it is for individuals who experience homelessness and how these items are vital at this time of them year

“We had employees in every division within Miravista Behavorial Health Center who came forward with contributions of hats, hand warmers, mittens and gloves, and thermal underwear and socks and battery-operated socks,” Lee added.

The items were collected by Clinical and Support Options in Northampton, who offer a wide range of help to community members. Geoffry Ouldmixon with CSO told Western Mass News how this year they have seen a slight uptick in people experiencing homelessness

“At the shelter, a little bit above capacity, so we have the space and the ability to accommodate our winter increases, but technically speaking, we are in an overflow capacity…What’s really wonderful is when community organizations work together and come together like they are doing here at Miravista, working with Friends of the Homeless and bringing warm clothing who really need it,” Ouldmixon added.

If you are interested in donating, you can contact Lee via email.

