Local DPWs preparing to treat roads following Friday’s storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Although the upcoming storm is not expected to bring snow, local departments of public works are still getting ready to handle anything that comes their way.

The Chicopee DPW said that they are preparing for Friday’s storm as it will bring some challenges. They said that, in fact, rain during winter can sometimes be even worse for them than snow.

The forecast is expected to bring heavy rain and winds throughout the majority of the day Friday.

“When we have winter rain, sometimes it’s better to have snow,” Chicopee DPW Superintendent Elizabette Batista told us.

She said that her crews are ready to handle this winter storm. However, they will not be out treating the roads ahead of Friday because the rain would only wash it all away. Instead, they are ready to treat the roads after that rain falls.

“We have crews on call, ready to put salt down once it stops and roads become an icy condition,” Batista said.

They are prepared to deal with any trees or branches that have been torn down.

“We also have our forestry department ready to go whenever, if there were to be any trees to come down or any limbs to come down for cleanup,” Batista told us.

People at home can do their part to help, too. Batista said that if you can stay home on Friday, it is probably your safest bet as they always see an increase in accidents in this type of weather. However, if you have to head out, keep in mind those roads may become icy.

“You don’t really realize the potential for freezing conditions, so black ice,” Batista said. “So, when it’s raining, even though it’s raining, be wary when you are out there on the roads.”

If you see any of these emergency crews out on the road, they ask that you slow down and give them plenty of space.

