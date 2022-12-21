Local jeweler offering dazzling last-minute holiday gifts

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season is in full swing, but for some last-minute shoppers, this week is crucial to checking off remaining items on their lists.

Whether it’s a gift for your mom, your brother, or that someone special, Sayegh Jewelers is ready to help.

“Primarily diamond jewelry because diamonds go with everything. Diamond pendants, diamond studs, those are number one for Christmastime,” said Eddy Sayegh, vice president of Sayegh Jewelers.

Sayegh Jewelers, located in Chicopee and East Longmeadow, is a longtime family run business. Sayegh told Western Mass News that his father started the retail business after working as an apprentice at another jewelry shop. That’s when he and his brothers found a love for the craft as well, hoping to share their passion with their customers.

“The difference between us and another jewelry store is I pay close attention to each customer. I want to make sure the customer gets what they want, but they like not why I want to sell it for what they like. I try to get towards them and follow through with the process of making the jewelry and making sure that it’s finished and finished on time, so basically personal attention and I care a lot about the pieces that we make,” Sayegh noted.

A unique feature of Sayegh Jewelers is they offer lab-grown diamonds, which are a more affordable option but higher quality.

“Lab- grown diamonds are basically when a man creates a diamond in a laboratory using high pressure temperature or chemical vapor. The benefit of that is it is environmentally friendly and you can save a lot of money…When you go to get a natural diamond and have to mine and open the ground and usually to get a one carat diamond, you have to take out 100 tons of rock to get a one carat diamond. Lab-grown diamonds can be grown in six to nine months and the quality is really, really, really good. It is higher quality and higher clarity,” Sayegh noted.

While diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, Sayegh also has other options for those looking for something different too.

“We also have birthstones like sapphires and rubies, emeralds, anything you like basically and now, yellow gold is coming back, yellow, gold chains like Miami Cubans, those are very popular right now and gold bracelets…We do jewelry repairs, we do watch repairs, we fix jewelry,” Sayegh explained.

The store is open seven days a week throughout the month of December to accommodate the higher volume of customers with extended hours as well.

They also offer a layaway pay option and gift certificates for the holiday season and Sayegh said this time of year personalized pieces are very popular.

“We do a lot of custom work. For example, I made a mother’s bracelet for one of my customers. She wanted different birthstones, so we did a nice small chain with three birthstones, and it came out really beautiful,” Sayegh said.

However, quality is the business’ number one priority year-round.

“I like quality. I am picking with the finish of a piece. I want to make sure it is finished 100 percent, all polished. All shiny looks good and everything is set nice and tight,” Sayegh noted.

Segment sponsored by Sayegh Jewelers.

