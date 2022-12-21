Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

Nathan Bill's
Nathan Bill's(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi teamed up Tuesday night at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant for a Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The family-friendly event featured a special visit from Santa Claus as he arrived thanks to a Springfield fire truck.

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan, a 40-year-old Springfield native and two-time Purple Heart recipient, was killed in a domestic terror attack on a naval reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 16, 2015.

Western Mass News caught up with his brother Joseph Sullivan, a co-owner of Nathan Bill’s, who said that the event is a way for them to remember Tommy.

“We’ve been doing it for about 7 years now,” he said. “It honors his memory. He died in Chattanooga in a domestic terrorist attack, so it’s honoring his memory.”

Sullivan added that the event is also a way to celebrate the community by having a fun party where kids can get early holiday presents.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured on Piper Road in West Springfield
Crews ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured on Piper Road in West Springfield
Trump
Getting Answers: criminal referrals against former President Trump
Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including...
Rob Gronkowski makes surprise visit to Shriner’s patients in Springfield