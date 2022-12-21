Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi teamed up Tuesday night at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant for a Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The family-friendly event featured a special visit from Santa Claus as he arrived thanks to a Springfield fire truck.

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan, a 40-year-old Springfield native and two-time Purple Heart recipient, was killed in a domestic terror attack on a naval reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 16, 2015.

Western Mass News caught up with his brother Joseph Sullivan, a co-owner of Nathan Bill’s, who said that the event is a way for them to remember Tommy.

“We’ve been doing it for about 7 years now,” he said. “It honors his memory. He died in Chattanooga in a domestic terrorist attack, so it’s honoring his memory.”

Sullivan added that the event is also a way to celebrate the community by having a fun party where kids can get early holiday presents.

