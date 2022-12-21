WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman and dog are dead after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield Tuesday night.

West Springfield Police said that officers were called to the area of Piper Road and Monastery Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They said that a 25-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The dog she was walking at the time was also killed.

Neighbors in the area told Western Mass News on Tuesday that it is not the first time someone has been hit there and it is time for something to change.

“This intersection is the worst intersection,” Mark Walachy said. “Something’s gotta be done.”

Walachy told Western Mass News that he was home on Tuesday night when he heard a crash outside his window.

“We saw the shoes in the sidewalk and the crosswalk,” he said.

He added that it is not the first time a serious accident has happened here.

“Months ago, I witnessed a girl getting hit right in front of my eyes,” Walachy told us. “My wife and I, we walk every day. And every day, we almost get hit, every day.”

The intersection is just walking distance away from West Springfield High School. While there is a crosswalk at the three-way intersection, Walachy believes that it is not enough.

“They do not stop at the cross,” he said. “People just go right through the crosswalk, and if they do stop, the person in back goes around.”

Walachy spoke to us about the speeding that he said he sees outside his home every day.

“One of the things is get rid of that sign out there that says it’s a crosswalk,” he said. “Forget about the cross walk. Don’t want people crossing next to a three way intersection. I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

He said that he has even penned letters to town officials, calling for change. Now, enough is enough.

“It’d be different if no one said anything,” Walachy said. “We’ve been saying this forever, so hopefully, they do something.”

Police said that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

