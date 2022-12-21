Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield announced its eighth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this round totals nearly $4.9 million with $3.2 million being allocated for grants for three ‘Build Back Springfield’ projects,

“We’re in the business here to help people out, help businesses out, non-profits, residents, and seniors and I’m going to continue to do that,” Sarno explained.

Over $1 million is set to go towards local small businesses and non-profits, including White Lion Brewing, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, and Catholic Charities agency.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.