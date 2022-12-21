Town by Town: free meals for veterans, Provisions Wine, new Aldi’s

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Longmeadow, and Westfield.

Ludlow veterans and their families were able to get a holiday treat on Wednesday.

Ludlow’s Veterans Department, in partnership with the town’s VFW and the Ron Stephenson Memorial Fund, handed out free meals to Ludlow veterans and their families.

The care packages included ham with a bag of holiday food items and a pie donated by Table Talk Pies.

Town by town also took us to Longmeadow where Provisions Wine opened up their brand new location Wednesday at the Longmeadow Shops.

Provisions currently has stores in both Northampton and Amherst.

Provisions is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Our final stop was Westfield where a brand new Aldi’s will be opening its door January 5th.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi fan-favorite products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket Gift Card Giveaway Program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

