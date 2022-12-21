Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway.

Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs.

That repair work has led the westbound side Route 20 to be reduced to one lane and motorists should expect some delays if traveling through the area.

Police added that some power outages have been reported in the area, so people are being advised to call ahead if you’re planning to conduct business in the area.

One driver was reporedly issued a citation and police noted that the crash is a reminder that using a cell phone without a hands-free device in the car is against state law and is subject to a $100 fine.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

