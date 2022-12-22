Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy.

Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.

“He fainted and he’s turning white and then she goes ‘Do you want to call 911 or do you want me to call 911?’ and then I said nothing. I was like frozen,” Teraspulsky

“I remember waking up in the hospital nine days later and asking if I could go home because I had work to do. Prior to that, I don’t remember anything,” Cuddy added.

It was a heart attack. Judie quickly got on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Beth Chudzik, who guided her through compressions while help was on the way.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I was just remaining calm and just giving her the CPR instructions she needed to keep him going until the real heroes got there,” Chudzik

Shortly after beginning compressions, Officers Kasey Nagle and Felipe Feliciano arrived to help save Bruce’s life. Both told Western Mass News it is a miracle they were able to pull off this heroic deed, especially during the holiday season.

“Right when I got there, Judie said she was on her tenth compression. I just started taking over for CPR. Tou really just want to help in any way you can,” Nagle said.

“We’re thankful and grateful that we have a lot of training at this department medically. We were able to apply that to what we needed to get done to continue to keep (Bruce) with us,” Feliciano added.

Bruce and Judie took a motorcycle trip and got married just months after his recovery. Today, he is 100 percent healthy and enjoying life.

“I’m doing great. No problems since…I think it makes you a little more appreciative of everything and puts it in perspective,” Cuddy added.

The officers have become a second family to the couple over the past two years and as a thank you for saving Bruce’s life, Judie has been giving freshly-baked cookies and other delicious treats to first responders in Amherst.

“They’ve done a lot more than just respond. They’re true heroes,” Cuddy noted.

Judie and Bruce plan to continue giving treats to first responders in the area for future holiday seasons as a way to show their thanks through the gift of giving, while also celebrating the gift of life.

