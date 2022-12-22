Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee.

Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man who was crossing Chicopee Street, near Jenrose Liquors, last month.

“Mr. Gary Turcotte was crossing the street in front of Jenrose Liquors in a crosswalk where he was struck by a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at Baystate Medical Center. The car that struck him, did not stop, did not make itself known, continued traveling on Chicopee Street,” a prosecutor said in court.

According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, St. Andre faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash after causing death, motor vehicle homicide while operating negligently, and a crosswalk violation. During Thursday’s arraignment, the judge raised questions about the case brought on by St. Andre’s lawyer.

“The area of Jenrose Liquors, because of the lights from Jenrose, because of the streetlamps, it may not be daylight, but it’s not as poorly lit as it’s being portrayed to be,” the judge said.

She also mentioned St. Andre’s decision to turn himself into police after the fatal accident happened.

“I saw the pictures of the car…the windshield, I mean, you know you hit something someone hit something and someone drove away…To say that ‘Geez, why did they get a warrant?’ Well, it’s been two weeks and the man hasn’t come in…Bail is set in the amount of $10,000 cash. He has the right to appeal the bail in superior court,” the judge added.

This arraignment follows a string of deadly crashes across western Massachusetts that claimed the lives of many pedestrians over the past three months, including two pedestrians in October in Chicopee, two in November in Chicopee, and during December, one man killed while riding his bicycle on Meadow Street, one man on December 14 in Springfield, and one woman and her dog on December 20 in West Springfield.

State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News that something must change to prevent that list from getting longer.

“People need to slow down people need to be aware about what’s around them. From a government standpoint, I think we need to fully embrace things like raised crosswalks, the bump outs. These are things that have shown to reduce fatalities and reduce accidents,” Velis explained.

St. Andre’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 23. Meanwhile, police are continuing to ask the public to pay attention both when they are driving and when they are walking on the roadways.

