Holyoke officer remembered 23 years after line-of-duty death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Holyoke Police Department remembered Officer John DiNapoli, who died in the line of duty 23 years ago.

“That’s why it’s important to remember something like this especially my dad,” said Andy DiNapoli.

Twenty-three years ago, Officer John DiNapoli was killed in the line of duty. He had volunteered to backup other officers responding to a scene and when he got there, the suspect fired shots into the cruiser. DiNapoli was struck in the shoulder, arm, and abdomen and was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

On Friday, he was remembered by his son Andy, the Holyoke Police Department, and the community-

“The most important thing to remember is that whether it be my father or any other officer that lost their life in the line of duty, they are a dad, a brother, a mom, a sister, an uncle. They were much more. They meant a lot to the community,” Andy DiNapoli added.

Andy DiNapoli followed in his footsteps in and became a Holyoke police officer. He said working at the police station for 22 years and walking by the memorial every day, sometimes two to three times a day, means a lot to him knowing it is for his dad.

“Sometimes, when I come out, there are little kids looking at it and hanging on it. There is people who take pictures in front of it. I’ve actually seen a couple of people take their wedding photos in front of it, so for me, that is a great honor to see that and to know the monument is about my dad,” Andy DiNapoli explained.

Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt was a good friend of John DiNapoli. He said John DiNapoli was a great guy who was quick with a joke and always smiling. He told Western Mass News that he cannot believe that it has been 23 years and that it feels like yesterday, but every year, when they hold a ceremony, there is always an amazing turnout.

“John’s former workers, that have since retired, still show up every year. Some of them heading off to Florida this week, you know, but they come here for this. It’s important to them. It’s important to all of us to remember John,” Pratt noted.

Pratt said how Officer John DiNapoli’s legacy will continue live on throughout the Holyoke community.

“John has never left this building. John is memorialized in the address of the building, um 138 Appleton. 138 was John’s ID number. There are little mementos of John all over the station, but he’s just a guy you would never forget,” Pratt explained.

