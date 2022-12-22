Local historian breaks down importance of Zelenskyy’s address to Congress

Flags depicting the countries of Ukraine and Russia
Flags depicting the countries of Ukraine and Russia(MGN Online)
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest News

Wednesday night marked the 4th night of Hanukkah, which meant another event was planned by the...
Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy holds dinner for 4th night of Hanukkah
Wednesday night marked the 4th night of Hanukkah, which meant another event was planned by the...
Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy holds dinner for 4th night of Hanukkah
Austin Colson mugshot 122122
Man shoots at Chicopee officers during execution of search warrant
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Longmeadow, and Westfield.
Town by Town: free meals for veterans, Provisions Wine, new Aldi’s