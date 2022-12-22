Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy holds dinner for 4th night of Hanukkah

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night marked the 4th night of Hanukkah, which meant another event was planned by the Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation.

Dinner and entertainment was offered at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy on Converse Street in Longmeadow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with Rabbi Yakov Wolff, who said that each day of the holiday offers a new way to spend time with people and celebrate.

“This is a year of unity, and we’re bringing together people from all over the community to celebrate it and enjoy it,” he told us. “We do it inside, we do it outside -- there’s many menorah lightings. Outside, we have tomorrow at the town green and Sunday at the Longmeadow Shops. Just as many opportunities to spread the light and goodness to the world.”

Rabbi Wolff added that this year’s celebration is extra special due to being able to hold multiple events with loosened pandemic restrictions.

You can find a list of local Hanukkah celebrations here.

