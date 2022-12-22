Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy holds dinner for 4th night of Hanukkah

Candles in a Hanukkah menorah.
Candles in a Hanukkah menorah.(KLTV)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night marked the 4th night of Hanukkah, which meant another event was planned by the Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation.

Dinner and entertainment was offered at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy on Converse Street in Longmeadow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with Rabbi Yakov Wolff, who said that each day of the holiday offers a new way to spend time with people and celebrate.

“This is a year of unity, and we’re bringing together people from all over the community to celebrate it and enjoy it,” he told us. “We do it inside, we do it outside -- there’s many menorah lightings. Outside, we have tomorrow at the town green and Sunday at the Longmeadow Shops. Just as many opportunities to spread the light and goodness to the world.”

Rabbi Wolff added that this year’s celebration is extra special due to being able to hold multiple events with loosened pandemic restrictions.

You can find a list of local Hanukkah celebrations here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austin Colson mugshot 122122
Man shoots at Chicopee officers during execution of search warrant
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Longmeadow, and Westfield.
Town by Town: free meals for veterans, Provisions Wine, new Aldi’s
The final defendant involved in a shooting that took place at the Hadley Walmart on August 22,...
Final defendant in Hadley Walmart shooting pleads guilty
We spoke with one travel expert for pedestrian safety tips as many people are on edge and...
Getting Answers: what is being done about the rise in pedestrian-involved crashes?