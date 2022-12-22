Man shoots at Chicopee officers during execution of search warrant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested a man Wednesday after executing a search warrant on a multifamily apartment on Belcher Street.

Austin Colson was suspected of distributing crack cocaine from this residence.

Police seized crack cocaine, marijuana, and other items related to narcotics sales and distribution. They also seized the stolen firearm which Colson used to fire at the officers.

After a brief struggle with police, which involved Colson firing a gun inside the home as investigators entered, he was arrested and charged with several offenses including:

  • 5 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm (handgun)
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm (feeding device capable of holding 15 rounds)
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Receiving stolen property $1,200+
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card

