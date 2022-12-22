WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday’s storm is already creating travel headaches for many as they face high numbers of flight delays and cancellations.

“As far as air travel, it’s really going to slow things down all across the United States,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

A mix of snow, rain, wind, and cold temperatures throughout the country are creating headaches for many holiday travelers. More than 16,000 flights have been delayed across the United States Thursday and nearly 5,000 flights have been cancelled as a major storm sweeps through most of the country. However, John Busch, who is the top security official at the Reagan National Airport, said the TSA is prepared for the influx of travelers throughout the country ahead of the holiday weekend.

“As you can expect, all the airports across the country, including our Reagan National Airport, do expect to be busier this year coming out of the pandemic…We, at TSA, are very well prepared to handle the additional volume and throughput at security checkpoints,” Busch explained.

While western Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain from tomorrow’s storm, as Brown explains, the size of the storm is what makes it problematic.

“What’s going to be the problem for us, like Logan and Bradley, is going to be more so the ripple effect where we have some cities like Chicago, Detroit getting snow and that’s going to slow things down,” Brown added.

Many airlines have issued weather waivers so that travelers can change their flights without a penalty.

