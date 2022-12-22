Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season.

The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.

Unclaimed property can include forgotten savings and checking accounts, insurance policy proceeds, uncashed checks, stocks, dividends, and items left in unattended safe deposit boxes. The state considers most accounts “abandoned” and turned over after three years of inactivity.

Unclaimed property for non-profits could be a result of someone leaving that organization money or property in a will.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement:

“All we want this holiday season is to return what is rightfully yours…You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout we’re telling you why. Just give us a call today.”

Last year, over $163 million in property was returned to their rightful owners through over 122,000 claims.

There is no time limit to claim property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest. You can check the list online or call their office at (888) 344-MASS (6277)

