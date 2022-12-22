Patients, families react to Gronk’s surprise visit to Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very special guest stopped by Shriners Hospital in Springfield this week.

“I feel honored. I feel like not a lot of kids get to know that I was picked out of nine, out of a lot of kids,” said Peyton Chandler.

On Tuesday, retired NFL tight end and former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to the kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital New England in Springfield. Gronk showed up in head-to-toe elf gear with gifts for each child, including signed jerseys, footballs, and sneakers.

“He was a great guy. He was so kind. You know, we acted like we had met more than once. It was like best buddies with my dad…You know he treated us all like equals, not as if he was of higher power. It was really surreal,” said Noah Gamache.

“We played a round of basketball...He won, and we played air hockey,” Chandler added.

Shriners had called the families around Thanksgiving time to ask them if they would be willing to participate in a special surprise event that involved meeting a high-profile NFL legend. Western Mass News spoke with some of the patients and their parents following the once-in-a-lifetime event. Gamache and Chandler explained what it was like waiting for the big reveal.

“I have always liked Gronkowski. I’ve always been a Patriots fan. I got a little hint weeks before. One of them was that he was a Patriot for nine years. He was a tight end. He was almost as famous as Tom Brady and I knew instantly that it had to have been Rob,” Gamache said.

“When I was waiting, I was very, very nervous, very antsy, very shaky. I was like ‘Mom, can I know if you know who it is? Please tell me’ and it was really like I really wanna know,” Chandler added.

Peyton and his mom, Jamie Chandler, told Western Mass News when the day finally came Peyton could hardly hold his excitement, especially when he got off to the hospital following their seven-and-half-hour drive from Maine and saw none other than a six-and-a-half foot tall ‘Robbie the Elf.’

“He was hoping it was Gronk, but wasn’t sure and when Peyton went in front of me, he dropped his little poster he brought to sign and he just jumped into his arms,” Jamie Chandler noted.

She told Western Mass News that this event and the response following Gronk’s visit speaks to the mission of Shriners Hospital.

“It’s local people that work together to make the funds to make these hospitals what they are and then it’s amazing staff they have that work with these amazing events and create them, so that kids have these awesome experiences,” Jamie Chandler said.

