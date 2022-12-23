3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions.

Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage.

The 3 residents have been displaced by the Red Cross.

