4 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation in Springfield where a tree fell into a house due to the strong storm wind we’re seeing today.

The house is on Emerson Street in Springfield. Western Mass News went to the scene and spoke with the homeowner, Luis Garcia.

He said he was just arriving at work when he got the call from his wife that a tree had fallen.

His 25-year-old daughter was asleep In the bedroom when the tree fell, he explained. His wife went in to find her covered with rubble still asleep. Worried about her neck and back pain she was sent to the hospital, and is now in stable condition

“Unfortunately, it’s sad I mean it happens but this is nothing. This is material, family comes first,” Garcia told us.

Garcias outlook remains positive as he is just happy his family is safe. The Red Cross is helping them out with relocation in the meantime.

But I want to emphasize that Garcias outlook, instead of worrying about damages, he just said as long as his family is ok - that is all that matters.

Crews from the Springfield Fire Department did respond to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage.

The four residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

