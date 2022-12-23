Crews battle house fire on Rogers Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people have been displaced following a fire in Ludlow.

Firefighters were called to the multi-family home on Rogers Avenue for a reported fire in the attic around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the three-story home. Mutual aid was called in from Westover Air Reserve Base, the Chicopee Fire Department, the Granby FIre Department, and the Wilbraham Fire Deartment.

The second and third floors sustained heavy fire damage and there was water and smoke damage throughout the entire home.

Five people were home at the time and were able to make out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials noted that there are no immediate signs that it is suspicious.

