Getting Answers: winter weather impacts flights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers at Bradely International Airport with how Friday’s storm is expected to impact holiday travel.

Many folks we spoke with are concerned that Sunday’s incoming storm may disrupt their plans

“We’re all worried about having delays, but we are hoping it’ll be okay,” said Eliza King of New Haven, Conn.

As millions across the country expected to travel this holiday weekend, the upcoming winter weather is already creating headaches for many holiday travelers

More than 18-thousand flights have been delayed across the United States Thursday and more than 5,000 have been cancelled as a major storm sweeps through most of the country.

While western Mass. is expected to get mostly rain from Friday’s storm, our own First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown said weather in other parts of the country could impact travel here in western Mass.

“The problem with this storm is that it is a huge storm, so it is taking up a lot of real estate throughout the northeast and the Midwest…What’s going to be the problem for us, like Logan and Bradley, is the ripple effect,” he said.

Brown said the high winds, cold temperatures, and snowfall in other parts of the country could be what’s causing the disruptions here in Massachusetts.

Some travelers we spoke with told us they’re doing what they can to get ahead of the storm and any disruptions it may bring with it.

“We checked where the planes are coming from ahead of time and they are all coming from Florida, and I think Maryland so I am hoping we won’t have any trouble but we will see!” King said.

“With this time of year and with the weather forecast, it could be expected. When changed our flight from tomorrow to today to try to get ahead of it,” said John Guy of Hartford, Conn.

Experts are recommending if you are flying out either later today or tomorrow to check on the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

