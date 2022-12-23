Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm.

Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.

In addition, Nashes Mill Road is closed due to flooding. They noted that while most of the rain has stopped, the water levels continue to rise.

Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield was closed due to flooding on December 23, 2022 (Greenfield Police)

Police are also concerned about those who are unsheltered and stay near the edge of the Green River. They have conducted outreach to ensure that they go to a safe place and have advised them about the approaching cold temperatures.

They are urging everyone to not go near the river’s edge because of the fast current.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.